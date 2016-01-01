Partner, Infrastructure

Nossaman

McGill University

Corporate

Andrée Blais, a partner in Nossaman LLP’s nationally recognized infrastructure practice, focuses her practice on the delivery of major public infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships (P3s) and other alternative delivery methods. She helps public agency clients advance complex procurements in the transportation and social infrastructure sectors. She has significant experience in performance-based availability payment P3 projects. She serves as a lead or key member of Nossaman teams working with public agency clients to advance some of the most complex and high-profile U.S. projects and offers the additional benefit of substantial infrastructure experience in Canada - a country with a well-established approach to P3 delivery. She began her legal career as a law clerk to the Honourable Justice Frank Iacobucci of the Supreme Court of Canada.