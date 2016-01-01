Partner

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP - Los Angeles

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Glaser Weil partner Andrew Baum has successfully litigated and resolved multi-million dollar claims in a wide variety of business and litigation matters, including partnership disputes, construction matters, employment actions, consumer and class action claims, as well as securities and white-collar criminal matters. Since joining the firm in 1997, his clients have included a number of world-famous brands. Baum has proven himself as a true leader impacting change behind the scenes. After years of mentoring the younger generation of attorneys at Glaser Weil, the firm formally created a title for his unique role. Following the news of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Baum proactively took it upon himself to adapt and pivot his role to make the attorneys feel at ease.