Employment Mediator, Arbitrator, Investigator

Reddock Law Group

UCLA School of Law

Labor & Employment

A practicing attorney for nearly 25 years, Angela Reddock-Wright is regarded as a “go-to” attorney and human resources professional when it comes to any issues dealing with the workplace. She is the founding and managing partner of the Reddock Law Group, a boutique, minority- and woman-owned dispute resolution and investigations law firm based in downtown Los Angeles, focused on the resolution of employment and labor law, Title IX sexual assault, hazing, and bullying legal claims through the alternative dispute resolution, investigation, and other neutral processes. In addition to having her own firm, Reddock-Wright joined Judicate West in January 2020 as one of its neutrals. This is of particular significance as she is one of the only African-American women to be on a top mediation panel.