Partner; Managing Partner, L.A. Office; Co-Head, Commercial Litigation Practice

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

UCLA School of Law

Cybersecurity

Ann Marie Mortimer co-heads Hunton Andrew Kurth’s commercial litigation practice and is the founder and managing partner of the Los Angeles office. Her commercial litigation experience focuses on data security, false advertising and unfair competition class actions. Mortimer has handled an impressive volume of complex, high-profile cases involving cutting-edge class actions and multi-district litigation. She served as the lead litigation counsel of one of the largest data breaches in history. Her cases have increasingly involved data breaches of some of the largest companies in the country. Her combination of legal technical excellence blended with bottom-line pragmatism is the reason clients return to her repeatedly to assist with their most complex class action, commercial and data breach cases.