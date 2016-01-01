Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Harvard Law School

Corporate

Anthony Arnold manages and provides guidance to deal teams of legal professionals in the areas of intellectual property, securities, debt finance, tax, employment and executive compensation, and environmental law, as well as for accountants, bankers and other professional service providers in connection with structuring negotiating and closing complex transactions. He also routinely serves as outside general counsel to investment funds and their portfolio companies. The counsel he offers clients has earned him significant respect in the areas of private equity, venture capital, M&A, corporate governance and general corporate transactions. Anthony strives to add value by leveraging his network - making introductions between investors and connecting them with opportunities that may be of interest - to create bridges between company owners, investors and other potential partners.