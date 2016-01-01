Managing Partner

Massumi + Consoli LLP

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Anthony Consoli is a managing partner of Massumi + Consoli LLP in Los Angeles, where he represents private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, in structuring and negotiating complex private equity and M&A transactions in the middle market. At the foundation of Consoli’s practice is a commitment to dealmaking through a focus on the highest standards of excellence, aligning incentives between MCLLP and its clients and endeavoring to provide elegant and commercial solutions to nuanced challenges. Consoli co-founded Massumi + Consoli LLP over six years ago after spinning out of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Consoli has since overseen the MCLLP’s aggressive growth as the firm has evolved into one of the largest private equity M&A practices on the West Coast.

