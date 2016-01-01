Partner

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Arjun Rao has built a national reputation for handling high stakes consumer class actions and financial services litigation including regulatory matters and government investigations, as well as defending companies in a wide range of actions. This past year he has worked with major financial services organizations in a range of individual and class actions relating to various consumer protection statutes and alleged unfair business practices, with many of the issues in question at the cutting edge of law. He is part of the team representing a bank in a putative California-wide class action which involves allegations that the bank denied loans, or required co-borrowers on loans, issued to DACA recipients.