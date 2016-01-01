Chair, Franchise Practice Group

Lewitt Hackman

UCLA School of Law

Intellectual Property

Barry Kurtz is widely recognized across Southern California as a principal authority on franchise law. He represents domestic and international franchisors and franchisees. His client base includes start-up franchisors and franchisees as well as franchisors with hundreds of franchised units. His knowledge on franchising spans decades and was in high demand in 2020 as the franchise industry weathered the emergency pandemic. His insights will continue to be sought in 2021, a year that promises the most growth in a decade for the franchise industry. Kurtz is a thought leader in the industry and a prolific and accessible author who regularly lends insight in published articles on the issues and demands that franchisors and franchisees face in the expansion, operation, sale, purchase and financing of their businesses.