Charles W. Cox

Charles “Chuck” Cox is the leader of Alston & Bird’s Los Angeles Litigation Team and a partner in the firm’s Securities Litigation Group. Cox has nearly 30 years of experience representing clients in securities class actions, derivative litigation, fiduciary duty cases resulting from mergers and acquisitions, corporate control disputes, arbitration, and complex commercial litigation. In recent years, Cox has represented a wide range of corporate clients in significant litigation matters. He also regularly represents individuals and entities in corporate control disputes in California courts and in venues across the country. Cox has tried more than a dozen cases to a verdict or arbitration award. He also successfully defended many corporate clients in stockholder litigation arising out of mergers and acquisitions activity.