Clifton W. Albright

President and Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

LMU Loyola Law School

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Based in downtown Los Angeles, Clifton Albright is the president of Albright, Yee & Schmit. Albright specializes in labor and employment law. He was the first attorney to win a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) regarding its Public Health Service Training Program. In December 2010 and March 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Albright to the International Trade Advisory Committee (ITAC 11). He then was reappointed to ITAC 9 in February 2018 by President Donald Trump and is currently being considered for reappointment by President Joe Biden.

A sought-after speaker, Albright conducts continuing education programs for attorneys, executives, and employees in such areas as employment and labor law, business management, and complex litigation. The National Institute of Trial Advocacy awarded him with a diploma and a master’s degree in its Master Advocates Program. He is licensed to practice before the United States Supreme Court.