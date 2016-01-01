Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

D. Jason Lyon is a litigation partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP. His practice focuses on commercial litigation involving complex financial matters and intricate fact patterns. Prior to joining Hahn & Hahn, Lyon was an associate with Latham & Watkins, practicing in the Complex Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation groups. In his recent wins, he represented a major medical billing provider in a fraud and conversion claim against a collection agency, resulting in admission of liability, confession of judgment, and complete restitution of more than $1.5 million in stolen funds. He also recently won a five-day trial defending the trustee of a substantial family trust against charges of breach of trust, elder financial abuse and related claims.