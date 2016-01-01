Darrell Miller

Partner, Founding Chair, Entertainment & Sports Law Department

Fox Rothschild LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

Entertainment

Founding chair of Fox Rothschild’s national Entertainment & Sports Law Department, Darrell D. Miller has been a trusted advisor behind the growth of many celebrity brands for over two decades. Representing A-listers and rising talents, Miller has earned a reputation for elevating his clients’ careers across multiple platforms. A tireless advocate, he works with his clients to leverage their success into more success, ensuring each project leads seamlessly to greater and broader opportunities. In an industry in which diversity and inclusion is often more talking point than reality, Miller is a dedicated advocate for working actors, writers, showrunners, directors, producers and executives in their efforts to bust open the doors of equal opportunity and accountability.