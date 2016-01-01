Principal

Holtz, Slavett & Drabkin, APLC

University of Florida - Fredric G. Levin College of Law

Litigation

David C. Holtz is a principal of Holtz, Slavett & Drabkin, a Professional Law Corporation. He practices all aspects of tax litigation including tax assessment defense, collection defense and criminal defense. While Holtz is an attorney, he began his tax career as a certified public accountant. He has over 30 years of experience handling tax matters. He appears frequently before the United States Tax Court, Internal Revenue Service, the California Franchise Tax Board, the California Department of Fees and Tax Administration and the Employment Development Department. Holtz’s tax practice is focused on income tax, estate tax, employment tax, excise tax, sales tax and property tax. He was previously employed in the Los Angeles Office of Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service as a Senior Tax Litigator.

