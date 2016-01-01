Dennis M.P. Ehling

Partner

Blank Rome partner and Gaming Industry co-chair Dennis Ehling has worked with clients in the gaming and interactive entertainment industries for decades on a wide variety of issues, including regulatory and compliance, intellectual property, licensing, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, drafting new legislation, investments, advertising, operations, privacy and confidential internal investigations. He has become one of the most sought-after advisors in the country on the intersections of legal online gambling, video gaming and eSports, and the movement of funds necessary to keep those businesses operating smoothly. Ehling’s client roster includes well-known casino operators, racing, wagering, internet gaming operators, skill gaming operators, gaming equipment manufacturers, game developers, and other companies that invest in, or provide services to, the gaming, racing and video game industries.