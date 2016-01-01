Devin A. McRae

Partner

Devin McRae routinely represents A-list talent in contested litigation matters, including a highly publicized insurance coverage bad faith action against an insurance company. The suit claims that the A-list talent was forced to pay out of pocket after her home was severely damaged by the Woolsey Fire. The case, which highlights how the insurance company failed its insureds after a catastrophe while spending massive amounts on celebrity endorsements, is set for a jury trial in July 2021. In matters settled before litigation, McRae recently represented an entertainment law firm in dispute with another firm concerning commissions/fees rights relative to the representation of an A-list celebrity and represented an A-list comic actor in dispute with an interior designer. He also represented the child of an A-list celebrity being defamed and stalked.