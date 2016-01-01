Douglas A. Axel

Partner

Sidley Austin

UC Hastings College of Law

Litigation

Doug Axel was brought up in a family where law was the family business. Axel graduated from UCLA school of engineering, then Hastings Law School. He practiced three years with Munger Toles & Olson. He then was appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney (Chief of Major Frauds in L.A.) for 10 years before joining Sidley Austin as a partner representing major national firms. He notably represented a major rental car company brand in a lawsuit, as well as a major hotel chain, and several other household-name, nationwide companies in federal court as well as state courts in many states. He is also on the board of the Bet Zeke organization, providing legal services at no cost to the clients served.