Managing Partner

Ramo Law PC

University of San Diego School of Law

Entertainment

Elsa Ramo’s leadership within the legal and entertainment communities extends beyond her successful Beverly Hills firm. She dedicates substantial time to mentoring women through various organizations. Additionally, she is a go-to commentator and instructor on legal issues related to film financing and the entertainment market. Ramo founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot after several clients approached her to handle their independent productions. Now as managing partner to the firm, she handles client matters as well as manages the firm’s attorneys and packaging and sales department. Ramo provides comprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners of film, television and digital content and projects across a range of budgets and production levels.