Partner, Co-Chair Labor and Employment Practice

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Labor & Employment

Emily Burkhardt Vicente, co-chair of Hunter Andrews Kurth’s national labor and employment team and diversity and inclusion committee, has a robust litigation practice that focuses on complex employment litigation and wage hour matters, particularly inCalifornia. In her counseling practice, she helps companies develop forward-thinking compliance strategies that reduce disputes and mitigate employment-related risks while achieving the client’s business goals. She has advised a variety of businesses through workforce issues attendant to closing, reopening, and operating a business during the challenges created by COVID-19. Vicente regularly counsels clients on employment-related matters, including design and implementation of diversity and inclusion programs and ESG initiatives. She has also been on the cutting-edge of advising clients on the use of AI and other workplace emerging technologies.