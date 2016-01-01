Managing Partner

Danning, Gill, Israel & Kransoff, LLP

Southwestern University School of Law

Bankruptcy

Eric Israel has been a lawyer and advisor for more than 40 years in Los Angeles for debtors, trustees, creditors, creditor committees, and shareholders in complex bankruptcy and workout scenarios. Clients seek Israel’s counsel for bankruptcy, workouts, debtor-creditor litigation, exemption planning, and business reorganizations. He has extensive experience representing individual and business debtors, landlords, court-appointed receivers, and bankruptcy trustees, with regard to insolvencies and business bankruptcy, and state and federal receiverships, including bankruptcy litigation and appeals. He represented the Chapter 11 trustee for the estate of HVI Cat Canyon, Inc., which owned approximately 1,000 oil wells, most of which were idle or not performing. Although the company had a long history of regulatory issues, the trustee was able to sell the oil and gas assets for $26.8 million.