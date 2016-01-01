Finalist: Bryan Atwater, Esq.

General Counsel

davisREED Construction, Inc.

Loyola Law School

Bryan Atwater, the general counsel for davisREED Construction, has been an in-house construction attorney in San Diego since 2010. During his time at davisREED, which began four years ago, Atwater has become a trusted advisor to the organization’s board of directors and is responsible for all aspects of the REED companies’ legal affairs throughout the United States. Atwater received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Whittier College, his juris doctor from Loyola Law School, and his master’s degree in business administration from San Diego State University. Outside of his day job, Atwater makes an effort to give back to the community. He and his wife Brielyn have fundraised for several years for Rady Children’s Hospital as well as St. Gregory the Great Catholic School.