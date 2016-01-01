Finalist: Craig Levine

Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems LLC

USC Law School

Craig Levine serves as WASH’s executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. In 2013, Levine successfully made the transition from outside counsel with Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell, LLP, to take the reins as WASH’s in-house general counsel and is now an integral part of the company’s senior management team. This move gave him a unique perspective on the company, its industry, and the overall marketplace and allowed him to leverage his vast experience serving clients in private practice to a new corporate environment. Levine joined WASH at a time of tremendous growth and during the company’s global expansion which led to a successful recapitalization by EQT Partners in May 2015. Over the past five years, WASH has doubled in size through a series of successful mergers, acquisitions and integrations. Levine’s efforts both as general counsel and in his time with Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell, LLP have been vital to the organization’s corporate expansion efforts.