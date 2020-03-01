Finalist: David J. Katz

Executive Vice President & General Counsel

Radnet, Inc.

Loyola Law School

David J. Katz has served as RadNet, Inc.'s executive vice president and general counsel since March 1, 2020. Katz joined RadNet, Inc. from the international law firm Perkins Coie LLP, where he was a partner for 20 years, and has been in private practice for 30 years. Katz’s legal practice has focused on corporate finance, international transactions, mergers and acquisitions, business planning and SEC compliance for domestic and foreign companies. Since his arrival at RadNet, Inc., Katz has closed 17 acquisitions and oversees all legal matters related to the company and its subsidiaries. The most significant transaction was the acquisition of DeepHealth, Inc., which launched the company’s efforts to bring artificial intelligence for breast and other cancer detection into the diagnostic radiology field. Katz has also served as a Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Reserve Deputy since 1990 and is a two-time Medal of Valor recipient from the Los Angeles County Sheriff ‘s Department.