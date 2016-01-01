Finalist: Khoi D. Dang

Executive Vice President/ General Counsel

First Choice Bank

Santa Clara University Law School

Khoi D. Dang is a highly effective and skilled senior executive and in-house general counsel for First Choice Bank. He has a proven track record of delivering innovative legal and business solutions based upon sound and resourceful strategies. Most recently, during the pandemic he played a critical role in rolling out the government assistance programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program as well as the Main Street Lending facility. He ensured the bank had all the proper policies, procedures and documentation to promptly and effectively execute these programs and ensure clients received funding quickly. Dang is skilled at managing legal and transactional risks, leveraging core competencies, and serving as a sound advisor to the executive management team and the board of directors on corporate governance, compliance and enterprise risk. Since joining First Choice Bank, he has contributed immensely to the bank’s ability to deliver on its motto of being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.”