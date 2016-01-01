Finalist: Marissa Song

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

GRAIL, Inc.

University of Southern California

Marissa Lee Song is the general counsel and corporate secretary at GRAIL, Inc., a health care company devoted to early detection of cancer to enable early treatment. At GRAIL, Song oversees global legal functions, including oversight of intellectual property, commercial affairs and compliance functions. In her day-today role, Song partners closely with her business counterparts and has built an exceptional, world-class legal team, which provides exceptional legal service to internal stakeholders. Her recent accomplishments include filing GRAIL’s highly anticipated Form S-1 Registration Statement in July 2020 in a record 28 days. While working on the anticipated IPO, Song helped negotiate the terms of the blockbuster $8 billion acquisition of GRAIL by Illumina, Inc., which remains pending today. Currently, she is fiercely advocating for GRAIL’s right to consummate the acquisition, which is being challenged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and reviewed by the European Commission, while overseeing the commercial launch of GRAIL’s inaugural multi-cancer early detection test product.