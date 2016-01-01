Finalist: Teddy Low

Senior Deputy County Counsel

Office of County Counsel, L.A. County

University of Miami

Teddy Low, senior deputy county counsel, advises the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on its most significant rail procurements and construction projects. He is responsible for legal issues related to construction of all major rail lines and for innovative project deliveries for large scale infrastructure projects, as well as early contractor involvement deliveries such as predevelopment agreement and construction manager general contractor models. Among Low’s current projects is his work as counsel on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, where LA Metro is making strides to improve travel between the San Fernando Valley, the Westside and LAX. He also serves as counsel on the Link Union Station Project at Los Angeles Union Station and as counsel on the East San Fernando Light Rail Transit Project. Before his work with LA Metro, which began in 2016, Low’s practice included serving as a city prosecutor, working as a trial attorney, and representing cities and public agencies.