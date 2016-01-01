Honoree: Jennifer Fisher

Senior Counsel

The Boeing Company

University of Chicago Law School

As a Boeing executive, Jennifer Fisher serves as intellectual property (IP) counsel for The Boeing Company’s military and space programs. She self-identifies as a “rocket scientist confidante” and is an equity champion, both at Boeing and in the community. As a member of Boeing Intellectual Property, she works closely with Boeing’s talented engineers in its Defense, Space and Security and Global Services business units to strategically license and protect the innovative IP Boeing delivers to commercial and government customers, partners and suppliers throughout the globe. In the past year, Fisher’s scope of work has expanded to include serving as lead IP counsel for all Boeing’s commercial derivative aircraft programs, which include Air Force One, KC-46 Tanker, C-40 and P-8 Poseidon. In the Space & Launch division, Fisher provides IP counsel to all Boeing’s commercial and government satellite programs, including those facilitating Wi-Fi communications, providing GPS location services and those protecting our national security. This year, she also began providing IP counsel to the global services supply chain, training aircraft and C-17 Globemaster services - the cargo airplane which has been at the center of India’s current pandemic response. Fisher also serves as general counsel to Liquid Robotics, Inc. (a Boeing subsidiary). Earlier this year, she was also assigned to lead a cross-functional team tasked with developing strategic intellectual property solutions and selected to provide IP counsel to the company’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control effort for the Department of Defense.

Fisher is committed to serving and supporting local community organizations and professional associations. She currently serves on the boards of Grand Performances, a dynamic free outdoor summer concert series at downtown Los Angeles’ California Plaza; the Program for Torture Victims, a human rights organization restoring the health and human dignity of survivors of state-sponsored persecution; the Langston Bar Association and the National Bar Association’s IP section. As a member of the NBA’s Women Lawyers Division’s We Empower Mentoring Program, she completed a four-month-long mentoring circle for women law students attending historically Black colleges and universities. She is a life member of the National Bar Association, California Association of Black Lawyers and Black Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles.