Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

University of Southern California

Entertainment

Jason Karlov is the go-to for a wide range of big names and labels in the entertainment and music arenas, with live events and in the cross-over with various technologies. He advises and guides virtually all types of clients through advertising, branding, content and sponsorship deals, from both the buyer’s and seller’s vantage points. He negotiated and administered a $1 billion sponsorship deal for an international sports governing body with one of the foremost brands in the world. He has also handled sales and sponsorship deals for auto racing teams, an internet service provider that maintains one of the five most-visited websites in the world, the largest electronics retail company in the U.S., the largest tobacco brand in the U.S., and the largest wine and beer distributor in the U.S.