Los Angeles Office Managing Member

Dykema Gossett PLLC

University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Litigation

Jeff Huron is an attorney in Dykema’s Business Litigation Group who also serves as the managing Member of the firm’s Los Angeles office. With over 30 years of experience litigating and arbitrating business, real estate and entertainment disputes, Huron has tried and won multimillion dollar, high-stakes cases for a wide range of clients. He also has substantial experience in appellate matters, having handled more than 50 appeals and writs. Huron’s clients include a wide range of businesses, partnerships, financial institutions, lenders, real estate investors and developers, receivers, and business owners and shareholders. His diverse work includes litigation involving partnership disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contracts, interference with contracts and business relationships, copyrights, trade secrets, class actions and more.