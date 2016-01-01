Jeff Zuber

Partner

Zuber Lawler

Indiana University School of Law - Bloomington

Intellectual Property

Zuber frequently handles hotly contested corporate and partnership disputes. His litigation experience includes trial and appellate advocacy in federal and state courts as well as arbitration and mediation proceedings. He typically represents large corporations and government entities both domestically and internationally. Among his recent high-profile cases has been his work as lead counsel in representation of an iconic publicly-traded apparel designer and manufacturer in a patent infringement action filed against it relating to an internet technology patent. Zuber obtained a favorable settlement for his client, including a full release with no monetary payment.