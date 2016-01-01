Founding Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Jeffrey A. Sklar is the co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, a preeminent boutique law firm in Los Angeles that has grown to 36 attorneys from its humble beginnings when Sklar left BigLaw to start a solo practice in 2010. He chairs his firm’s Corporate Practice and sits on its Management Committee. In his law practice, Sklar advises individuals, business owners and executives, early-stage companies and large corporations, regularly serving in a consigliere role as outside general counsel and business strategist. His clients look to him for counsel in the most challenging situations, which he helps resolve using legal acumen, foresight and sound practical advice. Sklar has extensive experience in the following industries: media and entertainment, family office, technology and market research, medical devices, and restaurants and hospitality.