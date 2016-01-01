Partner

Brutzkus Gubner

Franklin Pierce School of Law, University of New Hampshire

Intellectual Property

Jeffrey Kobulnick routinely represents clients across a wide range of industries in highly complex intellectual property matters to develop, protect and enforce copyright and trademark rights around the world. His recent professional accomplishments include successfully obtaining shut-downs and transfers of two infringing domain names through Uniform Domain Name Resolution Policy proceeding before the World Intellectual Property Organization and obtaining a partial summary judgment in a plaintiff’s favor in a copyright infringement case involving the infringement of seven Christmas sweater designs. He also obtained a summary judgment on behalf of the defendants, a major national retailer, in a copyright infringement case, including an award of attorney fees. He represented a plaintiff in the amicable resolution of copyright infringement claims involving 18 allegedly infringing textile designs.