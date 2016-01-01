Partner

John Hueston has been described by Chambers as “the best lawyer of his generation” with a “commanding reputation for his trial advocacy.” Rated one of the nation’s top trial lawyers, Hueston has been recognized as a “Lawyer of the Decade” (2010-20) and twice as a “California Lawyer of the Year,” including for his recovery of $5.15 billion after trial. Hueston represents Fortune 500 companies and governments as lead counsel in their most challenging and high-profile cases and investigations. His work ranges from winning and defeating multibillion-dollar actions to terminating some of the nation’s most significant regulatory and criminal investigations and cases. Hueston is also noted for his deftness with sensitive, white-collar matters and investigations, where his unrelenting focus is not just on winning, but also on avoiding reputational damage.

