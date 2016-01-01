Founding Partner

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

John Quinn moved to Los Angeles from New York decades ago with a vision of a law firm that did just litigation. He started the firm with just four people, knocked on doors of the biggest companies in SoCal and won cases for them, and in less than 15 years his firm had multiple offices. Within 20 years, the firm was in NYC, where it is now the dominant litigation firm. Today, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has offices from Shanghai to London to Mannheim - in countries around the world. Quinn has been hailed for his unique vision in building a litigation-only global firm and for his decision not to represent major banks so that the firm could go against them in court.