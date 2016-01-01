Managing Partner

Raines Feldman LLP

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Jonathan Littrell is the managing partner and CEO of Raines Feldman LLP and is one of the youngest managing partners for a midsize firm in California. His practice focuses on corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, private equity and general corporate governance. He was previously a project manager for a prominent development company specializing in construction of low-income tax credit housing. He has hands-on experience in all levels of real estate, including acquisition, entitlement, relocation, construction and asset management and has also worked directly with local government. He recently served as lead counsel for a roll-up-and-go public transaction involving two private equity funds that generated a market cap of $1.65 billion for the client.