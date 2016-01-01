Jonathan Littrell
Managing Partner
Raines Feldman LLP
Loyola Law School
Corporate
Jonathan Littrell is the managing partner and CEO of Raines Feldman LLP and is one of the youngest managing partners for a midsize firm in California. His practice focuses on corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, private equity and general corporate governance. He was previously a project manager for a prominent development company specializing in construction of low-income tax credit housing. He has hands-on experience in all levels of real estate, including acquisition, entitlement, relocation, construction and asset management and has also worked directly with local government. He recently served as lead counsel for a roll-up-and-go public transaction involving two private equity funds that generated a market cap of $1.65 billion for the client.