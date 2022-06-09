Founding Partner

Quantum Law Group, LLP

University of Florida Levin College of Law

LITIGATION

Jonathan M. Deer is one of those rare attorneys equipped to handle a client’s litigation and transactional needs simultaneously, with an emphasis on matters in real estate and business law. His clients include celebrities, real estate investors and developers, brokers, lenders, and companies of all sizes. Whether they’re in need of an advisor at the forefront of transactional law or a dogged trial fighter, clients have consistently lauded Deer’s creative and thoughtful approach to problem-solving. During his more than 30 years in practice, he has emphasized solutions that relate to the practical realities of business, avoiding the burden of unnecessary litigation or excessive attorney involvement.

Deer’s extensive litigation experience includes numerous trials in state and federal courts, arbitrations and mediations. Transactionally, he handles real estate purchases and financing, general business contracts, corporate and business entity formation and governance, and matters in licensing, business purchases and sales, and other business issues.