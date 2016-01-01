Co-Managing Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Justin H. Sanders is the founding and co-managing partner of Sanders Roberts LLP. His practice focuses on business litigation, general liability defense and criminal investigations involving medical professionals. He represents Fortune 100 corporations, businesses and individuals in an array of litigation matters, including general commercial matters, breach of contract and fiduciary duty claims, catastrophic accidents, negligence, misrepresentation, fraud and criminal investigations. He is known as a forceful trial lawyer and a detailed deposition taker. Sanders founded the firm 13 years ago. He has tried multiple cases to jury verdicts in federal and state court on behalf of Fortune 100 corporations and individual clients. For those cases that do not end in trial, Sanders also has achieved very favorable settlements on behalf of his clients.