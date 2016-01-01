Founder & Managing Partner

Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein & Kohner, PC

Tulane University Law School

Entertainment

Kevin Yorn is a preeminent entertainment lawyer, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. Through his firm, as well as personal early investments in category defining companies and in leading funds and vehicles, he embodies a true multi-hyphenate. Yorn began his career working for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office as a homicide prosecutor in the Hardcore Gang Division. After five years, he decided to feed his creative spirit in entertainment law. Over the years, Yorn’s firm has amassed a roster of globally celebrated entertainment luminaries. He has brought many of entertainment’s most beloved content and creators to screens around the world while ensuring his clients are treated as fair and equitable partners in their respective projects. He also works alongside his clients to launch new ventures and realize their most ambitious charitable endeavors.