Mintz Member Lara Compton is a trusted advisor to clients ranging from traditional health care providers to disrupter digital health platforms as they navigate the practical and regulatory challenges of health care innovation. Her unique depth of knowledge across HIPAA privacy and other regulatory issues governing the use of data, state and federal fraud and abuse laws, business planning and operational issues has led colleagues to describe her as the “Swiss Army knife” of health care problem-solving.

Working at the intersection of health care and technology, Compton loves to counsel telemedicine and other digital health clients on business plan strategy and implementation, state-specific telemedicine regulation, corporate practice of medicine, the scope of practice, fee splitting, anti-kickback, reimbursement, and other complex health care regulatory issues. Leveraging her prior in-house experience at two nonprofit health systems, she also advises health care providers on the incorporation of telehealth and other technology infrastructures.