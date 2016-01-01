Founding Partner

Kendall Brill & Kelly

Columbia University School of Law

Entertainment

A founding partner of one of Los Angeles’ premier litigation boutiques, Laura W. Brill has been a leader in getting young people voting and engaged in civic life, the lawyer who secured the courtroom win to get an L.A. County policing reform initiative placed on the November ballot where it was overwhelmingly approved by voters, and an effective advocate for LGBTQ rights. Troubled by political attacks on democratic institutions during the 2016 elections, Brill began writing and advocating for young people to pre-register to vote before their 18th birthdays. In 2018, she founded a nonprofit organization, The Civics Center, to educate teens about civics and voter preregistration and help them conduct high school voter registration drives.