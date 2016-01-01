Lawrence Iser

Managing Partner

Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley, LLP

UC Hastings College of Law

Intellectual Property

Larry Iser is managing partner of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley. He handles complex litigation matters for the extremely high-profile entertainment industry and other corporate clients. Over the past year, Iser represented a major Southern California theme park company in a number of contentious class action and fraud lawsuits. Recently, he obtained dismissal of a consumer fraud putative class action against the venue relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit claimed that the park’s continued collection of the monthly installment payments following the closure of the park due to the pandemic violated California’s consumer fraud statutes. In September 2020, the lawsuit was dismissed in favor of Iser’s client. In another matter, Iser prevailed in the trial of a lengthy and complex consumer fraud lawsuit.