Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

In her 30-plus-year career, Margaret Lodise has established an impressive reputation for successfully handling some of the most complex and high-dollar trusts and estates disputes. Among her high-profile representations, Lodise was appointed by the Probate Court as Guardian Ad Litem for the minor children of a well-known entertainer, a responsibility she carried out soon after his death in 2009 and concluded in February 2020 with his youngest child turning 18. Lodise’s work stands out in the legal marketplace, not just for her successes on behalf of clients but also for the ways in which she’s helping to shape the future of trusts and estates law. Lodise also serves as an expert witness, is an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School and is actively involved in the trusts and estates community.