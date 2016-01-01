Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

University of Southern California Law School

Intellectual Property

Mark Mizrahi’s expertise includes preparing trademark and copyright applications, preparing and negotiating licenses and agreements relating to intellectual property rights, and preparing patent applications. He also helps a wide variety of businesses grow and maintain their intellectual property portfolios and enforce their intellectual property rights in federal court and before the Trade Trial and Appeal Board. He counsels clients on acquiring and maintaining U.S. and foreign IP rights and on potential or pending infringement problems. His clients include musical equipment brands, financial institutions, beauty care brands, toy manufacturers, and dietary supplement manufacturers, among others. Since being at FFS, Mizrahi’s congenial and supportive attitude and the willingness to invest in growing the intellectual property practice has led to a number of notable cases and deals.