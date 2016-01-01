Attorney

Barhoma Law

California Western School of Law, San Diego

Litigation

Criminal lawyer Matthew Barhoma devotes his Los Angeles practice to ensuring defendants wrongfully or over-convicted are freed from prison or not incarcerated for longer than the law requires. Often that requires understanding the intricacies of sentencing enhancements as well as amendments to the penal code that apply retroactively. The area of criminal appeals is highly specialized, and in some cases defendants can try for years to get convictions overturned because most criminal lawyers don’t have the expertise to argue both the law and the facts to win exoneration. Barhoma means to change that through the understanding and experience he has gained about what constitutes legal error, the standard defendants must meet to get a conviction overturned or a new trial.

