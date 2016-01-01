Partner

DTO Law

Stanford Law School

Litigation

After spending over a decade litigating high-stakes cases at Quinn Emanuel, Megan O’Neill launched a woman- and minority-owned law firm in 2019. She is viewed as a leader in the class action space, regularly defending Fortune 500 companies in consumer class actions, a topic on which she frequently speaks at conferences. Recent matters include her work as lead counsel defending a technology company in a matter in which the plaintiff sought a public injunction related to her client’s warranty. The firm prevailed on a petition to compel arbitration (the first time the company sought to enforce such a provision) and succeeded in staying the public injunctive relief claim while the warranty claim proceeded to arbitration. The matter was resolved in February of 2021.