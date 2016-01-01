Founding Partner

Raines Feldman LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Miles Feldman is a founding partner o f Raines Feldman LLP. With more than 50 lawyers, Raines Feldman LLP is one of the preeminent business law firms in Los Angeles. Feldman runs the Trials, Litigation and Dispute Resolution department of the firm with more than 20 litigators. A seasoned trial lawyer, Feldman has over two decades of experience handling hard fought and often high-profile cases through trial and appeal, as well as in numerous arbitration forums. Prior to launching Raines Feldman LLP more than 10 years ago, Feldman was a partner with two of Los Angeles’ most prominent business litigation firms. Feldman regularly gets results in cutting-edge litigation disputes for some of L.A.'s most forward-thinking and vanguard businesses in technology, media and finance.

