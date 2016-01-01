Partner

Moez Kaba has prevailed in trials and arbitrations across the nation, including, most recently, a complete win – on all claims – for a household-name online retailer in a breach of contract and tortious interference suit brought against it by another heavyweight online brand. He has also obtained at trial a complete defense verdict for renowned research university California Institute of Technology after a four-week jury trial in a $65 million-plus tortious interference and whistleblower case; a jury verdict in favor of entrepreneur William Koch on claims of fraud, deceptive business practices and false advertising related to the sale of counterfeit high-end wine, including a $12 million punitive damages award; and a complete defense judgment in a wrongful termination suit for the State Bar of California.