Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

Harvard Law School

Intellectual Property

Morgan Chu recently scored an unprecedented hat trick of victories for his clients, including a Supreme Court win and two trial victories of more than $1 billion each. A partner at Irell & Manella LLP, Chu has secured many of the world’s largest - and in some cases precedent - setting verdicts, judgments and settlements. His decades-long career stands apart for its impact and influence. He has been described by clients in Chambers USA as “beyond doubt the most gifted trial lawyer in the USA” who “delivers staggering results for clients.” Chu argued before and convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to rule 9-0 in favor of his client which is developing cancer treatments using natural killer cells.

