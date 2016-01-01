Nathan D. O’Malley

Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Litigation

Nathan O’Malley is a partner in Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP’s Los Angeles office where he focuses his practice on advising and representing clients on legal matters related to cross-border business. O’Malley works with a diverse clientele drawn from industries such as construction and engineering, renewable and conventional energy, medical, technology (IP), sports and entertainment, as well as manufacturing. As the head of the firm’s International Litigation and Arbitration Practice, O’Malley frequently represents clients before international arbitral tribunals. In the past, he has acted in arbitrations seated in Geneva, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, The Hague, Frankfurt, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, including disputes governed by both civil and common law, international conventions and Sharia legal principles.