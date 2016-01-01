Founding Partner

Kaplan Marino

University of La Verne School of Law

Litigation

Nina Marino’s complex litigation and white-collar crime practice is national and international. She negotiates with the U.S. Department of Justice, state Attorneys General, district attorneys, and Interpol in her defense of individuals alleged to be involved with Medicare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practice Act violations and tax, cyber and other crimes. Marino has championed women’s issues for more than two decades. She has helped change the gender composition of the ABA’s educational programming. She is also the founder of the Criminal Defense Law Section of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association. In addition, she serves on the board of C5LA, a non-profit focused on creating a path to college for underserved youth.