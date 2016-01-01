Managing Partner

Massumi + Consoli LLP (MCLLP)

Harvard Law School

Corporate

Peter Massumi is a co-founder and managing partner of Massumi + Consoli LLP, a law firm focused on representing private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, in structuring and negotiating complex private equity and M&A transactions in the middle market. The firm’s mission is to provide client service that surpasses that of the most celebrated major law firms, at an unmatched value proposition. Since its inception, MCLLP has grown into one of the largest private equity M&A practices on the West Coast, with an elite client roster made up of some of the most discerning and respected investors in the country. MCLLP has also built a high-performing team of talented attorneys with a passion for sophisticated and challenging work.